In Pics | A look at the journey of German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Merkel played a central role in tackling the European and global financial crisis in 2007-2009. During the Eurozone crisis, she championed swingeing spending cuts in return for international bailout loans for debt-mired countries.

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 07:43 PM IST
Angela Merkel’s era is ending in Germany after sixteen years. A look at her journey before she took the plunge into politics, and some major moments in her long tenure as German Chancellor that won her admirers in Germany and beyond. (Image: News18 Creative)
Merkel was born in Hamburg on July 17, 1954. She obtained a doctorate in quantum chemistry in 1986 and worked as a research scientist until 1989. (Image: News18 Creative)
Merkel’s political career began after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. At the time, she used to work in a chemistry lab. Soon after the wall came down, Merkel left physics behind to begin a career in politics. (Image: News18 Creative)
In 2005 she became the first female Chancellor of Germany. (Image: News18 Creative)
An October 2020 survey found 75 percent of adults in 14 European countries trusted Merkel more than any other leader in the region. (Image: News18 Creative)
Merkel received 17 honorary degrees throughout her time in office; also received foreign honors from several countries including the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel. (Image: News18 Creative)
Some major moments in the recent history when a cool headed Merkel emerged as Europe’s de facto leader. (Image: News18 Creative)
Some major moments in the recent history when a cool headed Merkel emerged as Europe’s de facto leader. (Image: News18 Creative)
With Merkel at the helm, the German EU Council presidency forged a consensus among EU member states on a pandemic stimulus programme that promises a green recovery. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #Angela Merkel #German Chancellor Angela Merkel #Germany #Slideshow #World News
first published: Sep 20, 2021 07:43 pm

