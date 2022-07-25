English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    In Pics | A guide to help you understand about parenting

    As a parent you always try to protect and guide your child. Parenting is a process that prepares your child for life and independence.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
    As a parent you always try to protect and guide your child. Parenting is a process that prepares your child for life and independence. Here are a few things to understand about the parenting.
    As a parent you always try to protect and guide your child. Parenting is a process that prepares your child for life and independence. Here are a few things to understand about parenting.
    We need to let them be their age.
    We need to let them be their age.
    They need to run around, jump, break things, and draw on walls.
    They need to run around, jump, break things, and draw on walls.
    Discipline is important, but only that is not parenting.
    Discipline is important, but only that is not parenting.
    Kids must learn to love animals; that will teach them empathy.
    Kids must learn to love animals; that will teach them empathy.
    It’s ok if your child doesn’t come first in class.
    It’s okay if your child doesn’t come first in class.
    We need to make them independent.
    We need to make them independent.
    It’s not always possible to be a great parent.
    It’s not always possible to be a great parent.
    Parenting doesn’t come with a rulebook.
    Parenting doesn’t come with a rulebook.
    Our child’s dream may not be the same as ours.
    Our child’s dream may not be the same as ours.
    We need to allow them to make their own mistakes. And, hopefully, learn from them.
    We need to allow them to make their own mistakes. And, hopefully, learn from them.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Parenting #Slideshow #World News
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 02:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.