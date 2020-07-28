In pics | A few hundred pilgrims reach Mecca for downsized hajj amid COVID-19 fears

The Saudi government is covering the expenses of all pilgrims this year, providing them with meals, hotel accommodation, transportation and health care. For the first time in Saudi history, no pilgrims from abroad were permitted to take part in the hajj due to concerns about the coronavirus and overcrowding. Also, this year the international media were not given permission to cover the hajj from Mecca. Here, the luggage of pilgrims is sanitised in a hotel lobby in Mecca ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage. (Saudi Ministry of Media)