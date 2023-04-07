Ice storm hits Canada, leaves more than a million without power | In Pics

1/10 An ice storm that battered eastern Canada left two dead and some million people without electricity on April 6, as fallen trees blocked roads and downed power lines. (Image: AFP)

2/10 The storm pummelled Quebec and Ontario, Canada's two most populous provinces. "Montreal is devastated," but the situation is "under control," Quebec Minister of Economy and Energy Pierre Fitzgibbon said at a media briefing after weather warnings were lifted. (Image: AFP)

3/10 Even so, authorities called for caution, advising people to stay away from downed power lines and avoid walking in wooded areas where trees laden with ice might topple. (Image: AFP)

4/10 An Ontario resident was killed by a falling tree on April 5, while a man in his 60s died on April 6 morning, crushed by a branch he was trying to cut in his yard, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of Montreal. Nearly one million customers were still without power on April 6 evening, the majority in Quebec, but some lines had been restored. (Image: Reuters)

5/10 It marked the largest power outage in Quebec since an ice storm in 1998, which threw the province into chaos for several weeks. "It's a very difficult moment for Montrealers, for people across the region who have been hit by this ice storm," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in Montreal. (Image: AP)

6/10 The electricity outages were mainly due to tree limbs, heavy with ice, that snapped and damaged power lines. Road crews were still working on April 6 evening to clear streets of debris. (Image: AP)

7/10 By early afternoon, two of Montreal's main bridges remained partially closed. The city became a virtual ice garden when the storm hit on April 5 night, covering traffic lights, bicycles, vehicles, fire escapes and anything else outdoors with a thick layer of ice. (Image: AP)

8/10 "Of the last 20 years, this is the worst ice storm we've had," retiree Jean-Marc Grondin told AFP. The 64-year-old, who lives in the central Plateau district of the city, went out to inspect the electrical transformer that caught fire after a tree fell on it April 5. (Image: Reuters)

9/10 A few yards away, workers toiled with saws in hand to cut fallen trees blocking roads. "It's going to take several weeks to clean up the whole city," said Samuel, a municipal employee who did not give his last name. (Image: AP)