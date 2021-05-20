MARKET NEWS

Explained | What is Israel’s Iron Dome Defence System, how does it work?

The Israeli Defence Forces continue to rely on the so-called Iron Dome to intercept and neutralise the rockets fired by militant groups, including Hamas. The Iron Dome got operational in 2011 and intercepted a rocket launched from Gaza for the first time on April 7, 2011.

Moneycontrol News
May 20, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
Israel iron dome
What is Iron Dome? The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) continue to rely on the s0-called Iron Dome to intercept and neutralise rockets fired by militant groups such as Hamas. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
(Image: NEWS18 creative)
Video posted on soical media show this piece of military technology in action; it appears as streaks of missiles cruising into the air before stopping mid-flight in a flash. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
(Image: NEWS18 creative)
This air defense system was conceptualised in 2006 following a bloody conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a Shia miltant group based in Lebanon. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
(Image: NEWS18 creative)
After several years of research and development, the Iron Dome was launched in 2011 and the system successfully intercepted a rocket launched from Gaza for the first time on April 7, 2011. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
(Image: NEWS18 creative)
The air defence system was developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries for approximately $210 million. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
How does it work?: The system uses interceptor missiles to denote the incoming rockets. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
The Israeli defence force currently has 10 air dome batteries, each armed with three launchers for 20 interceptor missiles. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
first published: May 20, 2021 10:09 am

