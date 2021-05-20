Explained | What is Israel’s Iron Dome Defence System, how does it work?

What is Iron Dome? The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) continue to rely on the s0-called Iron Dome to intercept and neutralise rockets fired by militant groups such as Hamas. (Image: NEWS18 creative)

Video posted on soical media show this piece of military technology in action; it appears as streaks of missiles cruising into the air before stopping mid-flight in a flash. (Image: NEWS18 creative)

This air defense system was conceptualised in 2006 following a bloody conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a Shia miltant group based in Lebanon. (Image: NEWS18 creative)

After several years of research and development, the Iron Dome was launched in 2011 and the system successfully intercepted a rocket launched from Gaza for the first time on April 7, 2011. (Image: NEWS18 creative)

The air defence system was developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries for approximately $210 million. (Image: NEWS18 creative)

How does it work?: The system uses interceptor missiles to denote the incoming rockets. (Image: NEWS18 creative)