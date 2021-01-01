Captivating images of New Year celebrations around the world

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during downsized New Year's Eve celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic in Sydney, Australia. (Image: Reuters/Loren Elliott)

People gather to celebrate the arrival of the New Year in China’s Wuhan, the original epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

People wearing protective face masks gather as they offer prayers on the first day of the New Year at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters/Issei Kato)

Fireworks explode over Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate to usher in 2021 during a 'Willkommen 2021' (Welcome 2021) concert in Berlin, Germany. (Image: John Macdougall/Pool via Reuters)

Fireworks explode from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year's celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Image: Reuters/Ahmed Jadallah)

Fireworks explode over Tower Bridge in London, United Kingdom. (Image: Reuters/Simon Dawson)

A Lebanese woman celebrates the New Year in Beirut, Lebanon. (Image: AP Photo/Hussein Malla)