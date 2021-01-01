MARKET NEWS

Captivating images of New Year celebrations around the world

Mumbai, Berlin, Tokyo and beyond — here are stunning images of fireworks lighting up the night sky and revellers ringing in year 2021

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during downsized New Year's Eve celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic in Sydney, Australia. (Image: Reuters/Loren Elliott)
People gather to celebrate the arrival of the New Year in China’s Wuhan, the original epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)
People wearing protective face masks gather as they offer prayers on the first day of the New Year at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters/Issei Kato)
Fireworks explode over Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate to usher in 2021 during a 'Willkommen 2021' (Welcome 2021) concert in Berlin, Germany. (Image: John Macdougall/Pool via Reuters)
Fireworks explode from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year's celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Image: Reuters/Ahmed Jadallah)
Fireworks explode over Tower Bridge in London, United Kingdom. (Image: Reuters/Simon Dawson)
A Lebanese woman celebrates the New Year in Beirut, Lebanon. (Image: AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
People pose for a picture next to an installation at a shopping mall on New Year's Eve in Mumbai, India. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jan 1, 2021 07:36 am

