Biden leads observance of America's 4,00,000 COVID-19 victims

President-elect Joe Biden led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 during the 11 months since the novel coronavirus claimed its first U.S. victim.

Reuters
January 20, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
President-elect Joe Biden led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 during the 11 months since the novel coronavirus claimed its first U.S. victim. (Image: Reuters)
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S. January 19. (Image: Reuters)
The Washington Monument is seen reflected after President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington, U.S., January 19. (Image: Reuters)
President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington, U.S., January 19. (Image: Reuters)
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S. January 19. (Image: Reuters)
President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington, U.S., January 19. (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #Slideshow #US Election 2020 #US President elect Joe Biden #World News
first published: Jan 20, 2021 06:37 pm

