Biden-Harris transition | US President-elect Joe Biden relies on veteran policymakers: A look at his Cabinet picks

US President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his first set of Cabinet picks on November 24. Biden, who revealed the names of six members of his proposed Cabinet, is building out a team of former president Barack Obama’s administration alumni, signalling a shift from the Trump’s administration. Biden is fulfilling his campaign promise to lead a team that reflects the diversity of America. Biden’s emerging Cabinet marks a return to a more traditional approach to governing, relying on veteran policymakers with deep expertise and strong relationships in Washington and global capitals. Take a look at the six-member transition team of Biden. (Image: Reuters)