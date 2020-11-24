Biden-Harris transition | US President-elect Joe Biden relies on veteran policymakers: A look at his Cabinet picks

US President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled his first set of Cabinet picks. Biden, who revealed the names of six members of his proposed Cabinet, is building out a team of former president Barack Obama’s administration alumni, signalling a shift from the Trump’s administration. Biden is fulfilling his campaign promise to lead a team that reflects the diversity of America. Take a look at the six-member transition team of Biden.
US President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his first set of Cabinet picks on November 24. Biden, who revealed the names of six members of his proposed Cabinet, is building out a team of former president Barack Obama’s administration alumni, signalling a shift from the Trump’s administration. Biden is fulfilling his campaign promise to lead a team that reflects the diversity of America. Biden’s emerging Cabinet marks a return to a more traditional approach to governing, relying on veteran policymakers with deep expertise and strong relationships in Washington and global capitals. Take a look at the six-member transition team of Biden. (Image: Reuters)
Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security | Alejandro is the first Latino and immigrant nominated to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security. He has a distinguished 30-year career as a law enforcement official and a nationally recognised lawyer in the private sector. He served as the deputy secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security in the Obama-Biden Administration from 2013 to 2016. (Image: Reuters)
Antony Blinken, Secretary of State | Blinken has held senior foreign policy positions in two administrations over three decades, and has advised President-elect Biden on foreign policy since 2002. He served as deputy secretary of state under the Obama-Biden administration and helped to lead diplomacy in the fight against ISIL, the rebalance to Asia, and the global refugee crisis, while building bridges to the innovation community. (Image: AP)
Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence | Haines will become the first woman to serve as Director of National Intelligence. During the Obama administration, Haines served as assistant to the president and principal deputy national security advisor from 2015-2017, during which time she led the National Security Council’s Deputies Committee. (Image: nti.org)
John Kerry, Climate Envoy | Kerry served as America’s 68th Secretary of State, the first sitting Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman to serve as Secretary in over a century. He was a key architect of the Paris Climate Accord, and signed the historic agreement to reduce carbon emissions (Image: Reuters)
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations | Retired Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, career diplomat, is returning to public service after retiring from a 35-year career with the US Foreign Service in 2017. From 2013 to 2017 she served as the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs, where she led the bureau focused on the development and management of US policy toward sub-Saharan Africa. (Image: AP)
Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor | The American government official has formerly served as Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to then-Vice President Joe Biden in the Obama-Biden administration. Sullivan was a lead negotiator in the initial talks that paved the way for the Iran nuclear deal and played a key role in the US-brokered negotiations that led to a ceasefire in Gaza in 2012. He also played a key role in shaping the Asia-Pacific rebalance strategy at both the State Department and the White House. (Image: buildbackbetter.gov)
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 03:19 pm