All you need to know about dates, the Ramadan superfood

Breaking fast with dates has always been a Ramadan tradition. For centuries the fruits have been prized for their health-enhancing benefits. Here's a snapshot of the Ramadan superfood.

Date palm is usually cultivated for its sweet edible fruits. The fruit has been the staple food and chief source of wealth in the irrigable deserts of North Africa and the Middle East.

Here is a look at the nutritional value of a date.

There are many popular varieties of dates, one of which is Medjool. It is one of the world's most popular dates. It has a thick outer skin and deep brown colour, and is easy to identify with its large elongated shape and pointed ends. Another one is, Zaghloul, which are found exclusively in Egypt.

There are some other popular varieties as well, including Sukkary, Deglet Noor and Barhi.

According to the 2019 figures provided by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, Egypt is the top producer of dates.

Here are some health benefits of the superfood.