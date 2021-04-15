MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

All you need to know about dates, the Ramadan superfood

Breaking fast with dates has always been a Ramadan tradition. For centuries these fruits have been prized for their health-enhancing benefits. Here’s a snapshot of the Ramazan superfood.

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 09:01 PM IST
Breaking fast with dates has always been a Ramadan tradition. For centuries they have been prized for their health-enhancing benefits. Here’s a snapshot of the Ramazan superfood. (Image: News18 Creatiev)
Breaking fast with dates has always been a Ramadan tradition. For centuries the fruits have been prized for their health-enhancing benefits. Here’s a snapshot of the Ramadan superfood. (Image: News18 Creative)
Commonly known as date or date palm is a tree of the palm family cultivated for its sweet edible fruits. The fruit has been the staple food and chief source of wealth in the irrigable deserts of North Africa and the Middle East. (Image: News18 Creative)
Date palm is usually cultivated for its sweet edible fruits. The fruit has been the staple food and chief source of wealth in the irrigable deserts of North Africa and the Middle East. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here are some nutritional value for one date. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here is a look at the nutritional value of a date. (Image: News18 Creative)
There are some of popular varieties of dates, one of which is Medjool. It is one of the world’s most popular dates. Has thick outer-skin and deep brown colour, is easy to identify with its large elongated shape and pointed end. Another one is, Zaghloul, which are found exclusively in Egypt. (Image: News18 Creative)
There are many popular varieties of dates, one of which is Medjool. It is one of the world’s most popular dates. It has a thick outer skin and deep brown colour, and is easy to identify with its large elongated shape and pointed ends. Another one is, Zaghloul, which are found exclusively in Egypt. (Image: News18 Creative)
There are some other popular varieties as well like, Sukkary, Deglet Noor and Barhi. (Image: News18 Creative)
There are some other popular varieties as well, including Sukkary, Deglet Noor and Barhi. (Image: News18 Creative)
According to the 2019 figures provided by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nation, Egypt is the top producers of date. (Image: News18 Creative)
According to the 2019 figures provided by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, Egypt is the top producer of dates. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here are some health benefits of the superfood. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here are some health benefits of the superfood. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here are some health benefits of the superfood. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here are some health benefits of the superfood. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #dates #festival #Ramadan #ramadan celebration #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 15, 2021 09:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.