Ado Campeol, 'father of tiramisu', dies aged 93

Italian restaurateur Ado Campeol, well-known as the ‘Father of Tiramisu’ has passed away on October 30. The governor of the Veneta region, Luco Zaia, shared the news of Italian food legend’s demise on social media. Campeol was the owner of Le Beccherie, a restaurant in Treviso, Italy, where Tiramisu, featuring coffee-soaked biscuits and mascarpone cheese, was invented. His restaurant was the first one to offer the sinful Italian dessert. (Image: Facebook @BeccherieTrevisoRistorante/ Photo taken from the book "Tiramisù has only one mother" by Francesca Verdura)

Tiramisu, literally translated as “pick me up”, is made of ladyfingers biscuits, also known as sponge fingers, dipped in coffee. The sponge cookies layered with the airy cream made by whipping together egg yolks, sugar and mascarpone cheese and sprinkled with cocoa. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Italian sweet desert was actually invented by Capeol’s wife, Alba Campeol, and one of the restaurant’s chef at the Le Beccherie. (Image: Le Beccherie)

According to the BBC, the dish was the result of an accident while Alba Campeol and desert’s co-inventor Chef Roberto Linguanotto were making vanilla ice cream. Linguanotto accidentally dropped some mascarpone cheese into a bowl of eggs and sugar. He liked how the mixture tasted and told Alba Campeol. The two then added the coffee-soaked ladyfingers and perfected the desert which is now well-known as Tiramisu all over the world. (Image: Shutterstock)