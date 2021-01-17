A look around the world in the week gone by

A bird flies near the 1,000-year old Orthodox Monastery of Caves covered with the first snow of this winter in Kyiv, Ukraine, January 15. Ukraine has been hit with unusually cold weather. (Image: AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

People react as the body of a relative is recovered from the rubble of a building at an area affected by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia on January 15. A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi Island just after midnight on Friday, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides. (Image: AP/Yusuf Wahil)

Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 14. (Image: AP/Andrew Harnik)

Government doctors put on protective gowns as they prepare to give free, rapid COVID-19 tests to residents who volunteer in the El Paraiso neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, January 14, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP/Matias Delacroix)

A protestor throws stones toward police officers in the Belgium capital, Brussels, January 13, at the end of a protest asking for authorities to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was detained by police last week in Brussels. The demonstration in downtown Brussels was largely peaceful but was marred by incidents sparked by rioters who threw projectiles at police forces and set fires before it was dispersed. (Image: AP/Francisco Seco)

Shattered glass from the previous week's attack on Congress by a pro-Trump mob is seen in doors leading to the Capitol Rotunda in Washington on January 12. (Image: AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia, January 11. Russia has continued to face high numbers of new infections even as it has launched a mass vaccination effort. (Image: AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Coffins are stored in the hallways of the crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 11. The crematorium would typically have 70 to 100 caskets on site at this time of year, now it has 300 bodies waiting to be cremated and more arrive every day. A surge of coronavirus deaths in the eastern German state of Saxony has boosted business for Meissen crematorium, but no one is celebrating. (Image: AP/Markus Schreiber)

Children use a dinghy outside a flooded house after heavy rainfalls in Obot village, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Tirana, Albania, January 11. Heavy rainfall and snow during the last days has flooded many areas in the country, authorities said on Monday. Thousands of hectares (acres) have been flooded in western Albania where authorities have evacuated scores of them. (Image: AP/Hektor Pustina)

Steam rises from the houses of the city of Kronberg, Germany, near Frankfurt, as the sun rises on January 11. (Image: AP/Michael Probst)