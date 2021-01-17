MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

A look around the world in the week gone by

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

Associated Press
January 17, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST
A bird flies near the 1000-year old Orthodox Monastery of Caves covered with the first snow of this winter in Kyiv, Ukraine, January 15. Ukraine has been hit with unusually cold weather. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A bird flies near the 1,000-year old Orthodox Monastery of Caves covered with the first snow of this winter in Kyiv, Ukraine, January 15. Ukraine has been hit with unusually cold weather. (Image: AP/Efrem Lukatsky)
People react as the body of a relative is recovered from the rubble of a building at an area affected by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia on January 15. A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi Island just after midnight Friday, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)
People react as the body of a relative is recovered from the rubble of a building at an area affected by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia on January 15. A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi Island just after midnight on Friday, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides. (Image: AP/Yusuf Wahil)
Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 14. (Image: AP/Andrew Harnik)
Government doctors put on protective gowns as they prepare to give free, rapid COVID-19 tests to residents who volunteer in the El Paraiso neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, January 14, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP/Matias Delacroix)
Government doctors put on protective gowns as they prepare to give free, rapid COVID-19 tests to residents who volunteer in the El Paraiso neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, January 14, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP/Matias Delacroix)
A protestor throws stones toward police officers in the Belgium capital, Brussels, January 13, at the end of a protest asking for authorities to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was detained by police last week in Brussels. The demonstration in downtown Brussels was largely peaceful but was marred by incidents sparked by rioters who threw projectiles at police forces and set fires before it was dispersed. (Image: AP/Francisco Seco)
A protestor throws stones toward police officers in the Belgium capital, Brussels, January 13, at the end of a protest asking for authorities to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was detained by police last week in Brussels. The demonstration in downtown Brussels was largely peaceful but was marred by incidents sparked by rioters who threw projectiles at police forces and set fires before it was dispersed. (Image: AP/Francisco Seco)
Shattered glass from the previous week's attack on Congress by a pro-Trump mob is seen in doors leading to the Capitol Rotunda in Washington on January 12. (Image: AP/J. Scott Applewhite)
Shattered glass from the previous week's attack on Congress by a pro-Trump mob is seen in doors leading to the Capitol Rotunda in Washington on January 12. (Image: AP/J. Scott Applewhite)
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia, January 11. Russia has continued to face high numbers of new infections even as it has launched a mass vaccination effort. (Image: AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia, January 11. Russia has continued to face high numbers of new infections even as it has launched a mass vaccination effort. (Image: AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Coffins are stored in the hallways of the crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 11. The crematorium would typically have 70 to 100 caskets on site at this time of year, now it has 300 bodies waiting to be cremated and more arrive every day. A surge of coronavirus deaths in the eastern German state of Saxony has boosted business for Meissen crematorium, but no one is celebrating. (Image: AP/Markus Schreiber)
Coffins are stored in the hallways of the crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 11. The crematorium would typically have 70 to 100 caskets on site at this time of year, now it has 300 bodies waiting to be cremated and more arrive every day. A surge of coronavirus deaths in the eastern German state of Saxony has boosted business for Meissen crematorium, but no one is celebrating. (Image: AP/Markus Schreiber)
Children use a dinghy outside a flooded house after heavy rainfalls in Obot village, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Tirana, Albania, January 11. Heavy rainfall and snow during the last days has flooded many areas in the country, authorities said on Monday. Thousands of hectares (acres) have been flooded in western Albania where authorities have evacuated scores of them. (Image: AP/Hektor Pustina)
Children use a dinghy outside a flooded house after heavy rainfalls in Obot village, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of Tirana, Albania, January 11. Heavy rainfall and snow during the last days has flooded many areas in the country, authorities said on Monday. Thousands of hectares (acres) have been flooded in western Albania where authorities have evacuated scores of them. (Image: AP/Hektor Pustina)
Steam rises from the houses of the city of Kronberg, Germany, near Frankfurt, as the sun rises on January 11. (Image: AP/Michael Probst)
Steam rises from the houses of the city of Kronberg, Germany, near Frankfurt, as the sun rises on January 11. (Image: AP/Michael Probst)
Damaged houses lie near Taal volcano in Batangas province, Philippines, on January 10, almost a year after an eruption. A popular tourist destination just south of Manila because of its picturesque setting in the middle of a lake, Taal erupted on January 12, 2020. The eruption displaced thousands of villagers living near the area and delivered an early crisis this year for one of the world's most disaster-prone nations a couple of months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke in the country. (Image: AP/Aaron Favila)
Damaged houses lie near Taal volcano in Batangas province, Philippines, on January 10, almost a year after an eruption. A popular tourist destination just south of Manila because of its picturesque setting in the middle of a lake, Taal erupted on January 12, 2020. The eruption displaced thousands of villagers living near the area and delivered an early crisis this year for one of the world's most disaster-prone nations a couple of months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke in the country. (Image: AP/Aaron Favila)
Associated Press
TAGS: #coronavirus #Slideshow #Taal volcano #US Capitol #US Capitol protest #World News
first published: Jan 17, 2021 02:34 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.