1/5 On August 17 after a wildfire-destroyed Lahaina in Hawaii, members of a search and rescue team worked hard to rescue people. The fires devastated the historic island community of Lahaina, killing over 100 people. (Image: AP)

2/5 On August 18, emergency crews and firefighters operated near the fire that is progressing through the forest towards the town of El Rosario in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. According to officials, a wildfire is raging over the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, affecting nearly 8,000 residents who have been evacuated or advised to remain indoors. (Image: AP)

3/5 A wildfire fanned by strong winds from a rainstorm rushed through national forest land near California's border with Oregon, forcing rural residents to flee. The fire in Siskiyou County was one of at least 19 that broke out in the Klamath National Forest as thunderstorms rolled through, bringing lightning and downdrafts that pushed the flames into timber and rural lands. (Image: AP)

4/5 Forest and land fires in Indonesia are an annual occurrence that has strained relations with neighbouring nations since the smoke from the fires can cover sections of Singapore, Malaysia, and southern Thailand in a cloud of thick poisonous smog. (Image: AP)