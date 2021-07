Heavy rains triggered flash floods in parts of Himachal Pradesh and the Jammu region on July 12, disrupting normal life. Flood swept away buildings and cars at tourist spots. In the first twenty years of this century, natural disasters killed 60,000 people on average per year. In the wake of recent lightning and flash flood incidents, let’s take a look at the increasing number of natural disaster events and their toll on human life. (Image: AP)