This week in pictures: Stunning images from across the world

The shallow water is seen next to a boat dock at lake Garda near Malcesine, northern Italy.

Residents flee fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumba, some 20 kms ( 12 miles) North of Goma, Democratic republic of Congo.

A view of the river Main and the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday.

Julissa Rizo, right, comforts her sister-in-law Gloria Cazares as they sit by the gravesite of Gloria's daughter Jackie Cazares, who was killed in the Robb Elementary massacre, while celebrating Día de los Muertos at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Uvalde, Texas.

A Kashmiri boy herds his sheep though a road lined with dried leaves of Chinar trees on the outskirts of Srinagar.