WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by 55 runs to qualify for playoffs

1/13 The Mumbai Indians continued their winning run in the Tata Women's Premier League (WPL) after registering a 55-run win over Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on March 14. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s fifty followed by Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews’ three-wicket hauls respectively helped all-round Mumbai Indians (MI). (Image: WPL T20)

2/13 Chasing 163, Gujarat Giants only managed 107/9 in 20 overs. With this 55-run win over GG, Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. It is the 5th consecutive victory for MI in the WPL. (Image: WPL T20)

3/13 Mumbai Indians got off to a fiery start as Nat Sciver-Brunt provided her team with a wicket of Sophia Dunkley for a duck in the first over the innings. (Image: WPL T20)

4/13 Hayley Matthews made up for her failure with the bat to return with 4-0-24-3. (Image: WPL T20)

5/13 Leg-spinner Amelia Kerr bagged 2/18 to fuel Mumbai’s yet another impressive win in front of a partisan crowd. (Image: WPL T20)

6/13 Also producing an all-round show for Mumbai was Nat Sciver-Brunt, who returned 4-0-21-3 after scoring a vital 36 off 31 balls studded with five fours and a six. (Image: WPL T20)

7/13 Mumbai Indians looked steady but not sure of a strong total at the halfway mark in their innings after being asked to bat first, having scored 64 for one in 10 overs. However, captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a 30-ball 51 laced with seven fours and two sixes, her blitz powering Mumbai Indians to a challenging 162/8. (Image: WPL T20)

8/13 Yastika Bhatia (44) and Sciver-Brunt did well to consolidate, adding 74 for the second wicket. After a sedate first half, Mumbai Indians went the aggressive route to add 98 runs in the last 10 overs. (Image: WPL T20)

9/13 In the second half, Mumbai Indians made a terrific start with Sciver-Brunt striking on the first ball, trapping the in-form Sophie Dunkley, who had struck 65 in her last outing at this venue. (Image: WPL T20)

10/13 Sabbhineni Meghana showed initial promise with some cracking boundaries, but perished for 16 off Hayley Matthews in the sixth over after a brief 21-run stand with Harleen Deol. Matthews struck again three balls later, removing Annabel Sutherland for a four-ball duck to leave Gujarat tottering at 34/3 at the end of the powerplay. (Image: WPL T20)

11/13 With that, Matthews (9) moved up to the second spot in the list of bowlers with the most wickets, surpassing Delhi Capitals’ Shikha Pandey (8) and Sophie Ecclestone (8) of the UP Warriorz. (Image: WPL T20)

12/13 Gujarat Giants not only struggled to get off the blocks but also lost wickets in heaps. After Isabelle Wong trapped Harleen Deol (22) leg-before before the first strategic break, Ashleigh Gardner (8) was dismissed right after resumption by Kerr, who also accounted for Dayalan Hemlatha (6). (Image: WPL T20)