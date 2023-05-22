Tata IPL 2023: Kohli's century not enough as Gill-powered Gujarat oust Bangalore from IPL; Mumbai through to playoffs

1/13 Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill hit a superb century to outdo Virat Kohli’s second successive ton as Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from the Indian Premier League on May 21. (Source: AP)

2/13 Bangalore had to win the final IPL game in the league stage to claim the last available playoff spot, but Gill followed his century against Sunrisers Hyderabad with an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls as Gujarat reached 198-4 with five balls to spare for a six-wicket win. (Source: AP)

3/13 Kohli with 101 not out — his record seventh century in the IPL — had earlier anchored Bangalore to 197-5 but Gill powered Gujarat’s run chase by hitting eight sixes and five fours. “It’s all about getting a start and converting it into a big one,” Gill said. “Thankfully it’s working out for me in the business end (of the tournament). You have to keep applying yourself, that’s important.” (Source: AP)

4/13 Bangalore’s loss meant Mumbai sealed the final playoff spot after all-rounder Cameron Green had cracked a belligerent unbeaten century off 47 balls in Mumbai’s all-important eight-wicket win against Hyderabad earlier on May 21. (Source: IPL)

5/13 Gujarat topped the league with 20 points and will take on second-place Chennai Super Kings in the first playoff on May 23 with the winner advancing directly to next Sunday’s final. (Image: IPL)

6/13 Mumbai will meet third-place Lucknow Super Giants in the second playoff game on May 24. The loser of the first playoff will get another chance for a place in the final when it takes on the winner of the second playoff on May 26. (Source: AP)

7/13 Gill defied the data favouring teams batting first and winning at Bangalore in the recent past with his superb stroke play and he combined well with impact player Vijay Shankar, who scored 53 off 35 balls. (Source: AP)

8/13 Gill and Shankar put on a match-winning 123 runs for the second wicket. Gill raised the victory and also completed his second successive century with a straight six off Wayne Parnell in the final over. (Source: AP)

9/13 Bangalore finished sixth in the standings with 14 points, behind Rajasthan Royals also on 14 points but with a better net run-rate. (Image: IPL)

10/13 After the start was delayed by nearly an hour because of rain, Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis combined in a 67-run opening stand off 43 balls. (Source: AP)

11/13 But Gujarat spinner Noor Ahmad (2-39) and Rashid Khan (1-24) squeezed the runs in the middle overs as Kohli raised his half century off 35 balls. (Source: AP)

12/13 Kohli upped the scoring rate in the death overs with his superb drives on both sides of the wicket and became the first batter in IPL history to score seven centuries. (Image: AP)