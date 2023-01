1/10 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

2/10 Naveen Patnaik expressed his immense delight with the way the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup has returned to Odisha.

3/10 The grand Opening Ceremony of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 was held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha today.

4/10 Bollywood actress Disha Patani performed at the inauguration.

5/10 Glimpses of FIH Men's World Cup Hockey 2023 celebrations at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

6/10 Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh performed at the inaugural.

7/10 The K-POP girl group Blackswan performed.

8/10 Singers such as Lisa Mishra, Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade performed at the ceremony.

9/10 Actors Archita Sahu and Sabyasachi Mishra performed at the event.