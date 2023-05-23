Neeraj Chopra becomes world No. 1 in World Athletics men's javelin throw ranking

1/6 Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra became the world number one for the first time in his career in the latest men's javelin throw rankings issued by the World Athletics. Chopra topped the charts with 1455 points, 22 ahead of Grenada's reigning world champion Anderson Peters (1433). The 25-year-old Chopra rose to world number two on August 30 last year but was stuck behind Peters since then. (Image: Reuters)

2/6 Neeraj, the Indian national record holder in men's javelin throw, competed in the season-opening Doha Diamond League on May 5 and finished first with a throw of 88.67m. (Image: Getty Images)

3/6 Despite his young age, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has already etched his name in the history books by becoming the first and only track and field athlete from the country to win an Olympic medal – that too a gold.

4/6 He is also the first track and field athlete from India to win at the IAAF World U20 Championships, where in 2016 he achieved a world under-20 record throw of 86.48 m, becoming the first Indian athlete to set a world record. (Image: Getty Images)

5/6 In September last year, Neeraj Chopra won the Diamond League 2022 finals in Zurich, becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious trophy. (Image: Reuters)