    Zimbabwe defeats Pakistan by 1 run. Moments from the match

    Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning one-run win over Pakistan on Thursday to put it in danger of an early exit from the T20 World Cup 2022.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    October 27, 2022 / 08:51 PM IST
    Zimbabwe's players celebrate their victory as Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim (R) reacts at the end of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth on October 27.
    Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva (L) celebrates the victory as Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi lies on the pitch at the end of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth on October 27.
    Zimbabwe's players celebrate their victory at the end of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth on October 27.
    Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan dives to make to the crease during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth on October 27.
    Zimbabwe's Bradley Evans (center L) and Sikandar Raza celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (not pictured) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth on October 27.
    Shaheen Afridi (L) and Muhammad Waseem of Pakistan celebrate a wicket during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth on October 27.
    Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl (L) ties the shoe laces of Pakistan's Shadab Khan during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth on October 27.
    Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth on October 27.
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 08:41 pm
