Japan's Momiji Nishiya became one of the youngest individual Olympic champions in history when she won gold for the inaugural women's skateboarding at the age of 13 years on July 26. Some of the youngest athletes in the history of modern Olympics games are competing in Tokyo Games. Let’s take a look at some other young Olympians at Tokyo Olympics. (Image: AP)

12-year-old Syrian table tennis prodigy Hend Zaza hail from a country ravaged by civil war. Zaza had defied all the odds to reach the Olympics at all. (Image: AP)

Japanese skateboarder Kokona Hiraki is 12-year-old, representing the country in Tokyo Games. (Image: AFP)

13-year-old Japanese skateboarder from Great Britain, Sky Brown is the youngest British athlete to ever represent the country in a Summer Games. (Image: Reuters)

Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal, also 13 years old, won silver medal in the women’s skateboarding street event at Summer Games. (Image: AFP)

14-year-old Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh has set a new national record when she finished a 400-meter freestyle heat in 4:02:72 at Tokyo Olympics. (Image: AFP)

Katie Grimes, a 15-year-old swimmer, is the youngest member of the U.S. swim team. (Image: AFP)