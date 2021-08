The Indian men’s hockey clinched the bronze in Tokyo, ending a 41-year medal wait. For a long time before, India had dominated the Olympics in the sport. We take a look at some countries and the sports they have dominated through the years. (Image: News18 Creative)

Men’s field hockey | India dominated the Olympics for a long time, winning the men’s gold in 7 out of 8 Games from 1928 to 1964. It remains the most successful team in Field Hockey at Olympics. (Image: News18 Creative)

Women’s archery | As of 2018, South Korea was home to more elite archers than anywhere else in the world. While the men’s team is consistently strong, the women are the definition of dominant. (Image: News18 Creative)

Basketball | The only time either U.S. team failed to win a medal since basketball was added to the Olympic program in 1936 (men) and 1976 (women) was during the US boycott of the Moscow Games in 1980. (Image: News18 Creative)

Judo | Only one athlete per weight class can represent each country, yet Japanese athletes have won medals in at least half of the weight classes in every Olympics they’ve participated in since the sport’s debut. (Image: News18 Creative)

Table Tennis | Table tennis originated in the late 19th century in England and it caught on in China in the early 1900s. By the time it was added to the Olympics program in 1988, table tennis was considered China’s unofficial national sport. (Image: News18 Creative)

Artistic swimming | Two countries besides Russia have won gold in what used to be called synchronized swimming, but Canada’s last one came in 1992, the United States’ in 1996. Since then, it has been all Russia. (Image: News18 Creative)

Men’s steeplechase | In the early days, Finland seemed to be a perennial force in the event as it grabbed eight medals by 1936. But since 1968 – barring their 1976 and 1980 boycotts – Kenya’s steeplechasers have had an unbroken string of gold medals. (Image: News18 Creative)

Boxing | Cuba is second to the United States in boxing medals (73 to 113), even though it didn’t enter Olympic boxing until 1960. Since 1972, Cuba has won more boxing medals than the Americans in every Olympics in which both countries participated. (Image: News18 Creative)

Men’s water polo | Great Britain and Sweden were early leaders, but Hungary’s silver medal in 1928 began a run in which the team won gold in nine of the next 18 Olympics. (Image: News18 Creative)

Diving | Though the USA still tops the all-time medal table with 138, Chinese divers have dominated soon after their debut at the 1984 Games. In one newer event, synchronized platform, Chinese men and women have won nine of the 10 golds. (Image: News18 Creative)

Sprinting | Arthur Wint was Jamaica’s first Olympic sprint star, winning gold in the 400 meters and silver in the 800 meters in 1948. His victories fired up the sport-loving country and soon Jamaica began churning out champion sprinters, including Usain Bolt. (Image: News18 Creative)