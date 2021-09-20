MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

IPL Snapshots: CSK vs MI | Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 88 helps Chennai beat Mumbai by 20 runs

IPL Snapshots: CSK vs MI | Ruturaj Gaikwad was made man of the match for his unbeaten 88 runs.

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST
Chennai SuperKings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: IPL)
Trent Boult took the early wicket of Faf du Plessis on 0. (Image: IPL)
Adam Milne removed Moeen Ali for a duck. (Image: IPL)
MS Dhoni just managed to make three runs before getting out to Adam Milne. (Image: IPL)
Suresh Raina just made four runs. (Image: IPL)
Ruturaj Gaikwad's stable CSK innings and unbeaten 88 took Chennai to 156 runs. (Image: IPL)
Quinton de Kock was dismissed by Deepak Chahar on 17 runs. (Image: IPL)
Deepak Chahar took his second wicket by dismissing Anmolpreet Singh. (Image: IPL)
Dwayne Bravo took three wickets. (Image: IPL)
Josh Hazlewood took the big wicket of Kieron Pollard. (Image: IPL)
Saurabh Tiwary made unbeaten 50 runs but could not take his team home. (Image: IPL)
Ruturaj Gaikwad was made Man of the Match for his unbeaten 88 runs. (Image: IPL)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chennai SuperKings #cricket #CSK #gallery #MI #Mumbai Indians #RUTUraj Gaikwad #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Sep 20, 2021 07:44 am

