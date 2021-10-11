IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 | DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni magic takes Chennai to finals

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected in to field first in Qualifier 1 at Dubai. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Josh Hazlewood took the early wicket of Shikhar Dhawan for just 7 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Shreyas Iyer for just 1 run. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Prithvi Shaw scored 60 runs off 34 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

First Moeen Ali dismissed Axar Patel. And, in just 4 balls, Ravindra Jadeja took the wicket of Prithvi Shaw. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant made a 83-run partnership off 50 balls for the fifth wicket (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Rishabh Pant ended Delhi Capitals innings on 172/5 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Anrich Nortje struck early as he took wicket of Faf du Plessis on just 1 run. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Robin Uthappa scored 63 runs off 44 balls before Tom Curran took his wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa scored a 110-run partnership off 77 balls for the second wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer took a brilliant catche to dismiss Robin Uthappa and Shardul Thakur. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Ambati Rayudu was run out by Shreyas Iyer when batters were taking a second run. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Axar Patel took this brilliant catch to remove in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad on 70 runs off 50 balls and then Tom Curran dismissed Moeen Ali on 16 runs in the last over's first ball. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

13 runs were needed in the last over of the match, MS Dhoni hit 3 fours to take Chennai Super Kings to the final of IPL 2021 which will be played on October 15. (Image: IPL/BCCI)