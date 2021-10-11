MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 | DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni magic takes Chennai to finals

IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 | DC vs CSK: 13 runs were needed in the last over of the match, MS Dhoni hit 3 fours to take Chennai Super Kings to the final of IPL 2021 which will be played on October 15. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected in to field in Qualifier 1 at Dubai. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Josh Hazlewood took the early wicket of Shikhar Dhawan for just 7 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Josh Hazlewood took early wicket of Shikhar Dhawan for just 7 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Josh Hazlewood took the early wicket of Shikhar Dhawan for just 7 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Josh Hazlewood dismissed Shreyas Iyer for just 1 run. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Josh Hazlewood dismissed Shreyas Iyer for just 1 run. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Prithvi Shaw scored 60 runs off 34 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Prithvi Shaw scored 60 runs off 34 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
First Moeen Ali dismissed Axar Patel, and in just 4 balls span Ravindra Jadeja took the wicket of Prithvi Shaw. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
First Moeen Ali dismissed Axar Patel. And, in just 4 balls, Ravindra Jadeja took the wicket of Prithvi Shaw. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant made 83 runs partnership for 5th wicket off 50 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant made a 83-run partnership off 50 balls for the fifth wicket (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Rishabh Pant ended Delhi Capitals innings on 172/5 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Rishabh Pant ended Delhi Capitals innings on 172/5 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Anrich Nortje strike early as he took wicket of Faf du Plessis on just 1 run. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Anrich Nortje struck early as he took wicket of Faf du Plessis on just 1 run. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Robin Uthappa scored 63 runs off 44 balls before Tom Curran took his wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Robin Uthappa scored 63 runs off 44 balls before Tom Curran took his wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa scored 110 runs partnership for 2nd wicket off 77 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa scored a 110-run partnership off 77 balls for the second wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Shreyas Iyer took a brilliant catches to dismiss Robin Uthappa and Shardul Thakur. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Shreyas Iyer took a brilliant catche to dismiss Robin Uthappa and Shardul Thakur. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Ambati Rayudu was run out by Shreyas Iyer throw when batters were taking second run. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Ambati Rayudu was run out by Shreyas Iyer when batters were taking a second run. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Axar Patel took this brilliant catch to remove in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad on 70 runs off 50 balls and then Tom Curran dismissed Moeen Ali on 16 runs in the last over's first ball. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Axar Patel took this brilliant catch to remove in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad on 70 runs off 50 balls and then Tom Curran dismissed Moeen Ali on 16 runs in the last over's first ball. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
13 runs were needed in the last over of the match, MS Dhoni hit 3 fours to take Chennai Super Kings to the final of IPL 2021 which will be played on October 15. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
13 runs were needed in the last over of the match, MS Dhoni hit 3 fours to take Chennai Super Kings to the final of IPL 2021 which will be played on October 15. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad was named man of the match for his 70 runs off 50 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad was named man of the match for his 70 runs off 50 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
