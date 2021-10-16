IPL 2021 Final Snapshots | CSK vs KKR: Faf du Plessis shines as Chennai Super Kings clinch 4th title

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first in the final of IPL 2021 at Dubai. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Once again Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad started Chennai Super Kings innings' brilliantly as they scored 61 runs in 49 balls for 1st wicket partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Sunil Narine break the partnership of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad by taking Gaikwad wicket on 32 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Robin Uthappa made 31 runs off 15 balls with 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Faf du Plessis scored 86 runs off 59 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Robin Uthappa was dismissed by Sunil Narineon 31 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis took Chennai Super Kings total to 192/3 in 20 overs after late overs hitting. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill scored 91 runs off 64 balls for the 1st wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Venkatesh Iyer scored 50 runs off 32 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Shardul Thakur took 2 back to back wickets of Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja took this brilliant catch at the boundary to dismiss Sunil Narine on 2 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Deepak Chahar took the wicket of Shubman Gill on 51 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja took the wicket of Shakib al Hasan. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

With Eoin Morgan's wicket, Chennai Super Kings sensed they will win their fourth IPL trophy. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Faf du Plessis was named Man of the Match for his 86 runs off 59 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Harshal Patel was named Man of the Tournament for his 32 wickets in 15 matches. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad win orange cap for scoring 635 runs in 16 matches. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)