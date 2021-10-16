MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

IPL 2021 Final Snapshots | CSK vs KKR: Faf du Plessis shines as Chennai Super Kings clinch 4th title

IPL 2021 Final Snapshots | CSK vs KKR: Faf du Plessis was named man of the match for his 86 runs off 59 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes.

Moneycontrol News
October 16, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first in the final of IPL 2021 at Dubai. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Once again Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad started Chennai Super Kings innings' brilliantly as they scored 61 runs in 49 balls for 1st wicket partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Sunil Narine break the partnership of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad by taking Gaikwad wicket on 32 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Robin Uthappa made 31 runs off 15 balls with 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Faf du Plessis scored 86 runs off 59 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Robin Uthappa was dismissed by Sunil Narineon 31 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis took Chennai Super Kings total to 192/3 in 20 overs after late overs hitting. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill scored 91 runs off 64 balls for the 1st wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Venkatesh Iyer scored 50 runs off 32 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Shardul Thakur took 2 back to back wickets of Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Ravindra Jadeja took this brilliant catch at the boundary to dismiss Sunil Narine on 2 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Deepak Chahar took the wicket of Shubman Gill on 51 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Ravindra Jadeja took the wicket of Shakib al Hasan. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
With Eoin Morgan wicket, Chennai Super Kings sensed they will win their 4th IPL trophy. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Faf du Plessis was named man of the match for his 86 runs off 59 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Harshal Patel was named man of the tournament for his 32 wickets in 15 matches. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad win orange cap for scoring 635 runs in 16 matches. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Harshal Patel was named purple cap for taking 32 wickets in 15 matches. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)
Tags: #Chennai SuperKings #cricket #CSK #IPL 2021 #IPL 2021 Final #KKR #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Oct 16, 2021 07:27 am

