In Pics | Euro 2020: Netherlands beat Ukraine 3-2 in dramatic thriller

Denzel Dumfries scored a dramatic late winner as the Netherlands marked their long-awaited return to a major tournament with a 3-2 victory over Ukraine in a remarkable Euro 2020 game in Amsterdam. (Reuters)

Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal Pool (REUTERS)

Netherlands' Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring their second goal with Frenkie de Jong Pool via (REUTERS)

Ukraine silenced the home side and crowd with two quick goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk. (REUTERS)

Although the first half remained goalless, it was filled with action as both sides tried to dominate the game. (REUTERS)

After failing to qualify for Euro 2016 or the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Netherlands were playing their first game at a major competition since beating hosts Brazil 3-0 to claim third place at the 2014 World Cup. (REUTERS)