MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

In Pics | Euro 2020: Netherlands beat Ukraine 3-2 in dramatic thriller

It was by far the most exciting of all the matches at Euro 2020. Ukraine looked set to spoil the party for Netherlands, after they scored 2 quick goals to level the score, but Denzel Dumfries broke Ukrainian hearts with a few minutes to spare.

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST
Netherlands players celebrate after Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands scored his side's third goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between the Netherlands and Ukraine at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
Denzel Dumfries scored a dramatic late winner as the Netherlands marked their long-awaited return to a major tournament with a 3-2 victory over Ukraine in a remarkable Euro 2020 game in Amsterdam. (Reuters)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group C - Netherlands v Ukraine - Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - June 13, 2021 Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Peter Dejong - UP1EH6D1KCQNY
Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal Pool (REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group C - Netherlands v Ukraine - Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - June 13, 2021 Netherlands' Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring their second goal with Frenkie de Jong Pool via REUTERS/John Thys - UP1EH6D1KIGO9
Netherlands' Wout Weghorst celebrates scoring their second goal with Frenkie de Jong Pool via (REUTERS)
Ukraine silenced the home side and crowd with two quick goals from Yarmolenko and Yaremchuk.
Ukraine silenced the home side and crowd with two quick goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk. (REUTERS)
Although the first half remained goalless, it was filled with action as both sides tried to dominate the game. (REUTERS)
Although the first half remained goalless, it was filled with action as both sides tried to dominate the game. (REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group C - Netherlands v Ukraine - Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - June 13, 2021 Netherlands players applaud fans after the match Pool via REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw - UP1EH6D1MD5RV
After failing to qualify for Euro 2016 or the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Netherlands were playing their first game at a major competition since beating hosts Brazil 3-0 to claim third place at the 2014 World Cup. (REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group C - Netherlands v Ukraine - Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - June 13, 2021 Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Peter Dejong - UP1EH6D1L61P2
Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring their first goal. (REUTERS)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Denzel Dumfries #Euro 2020 #gallery #Netherlands #Slideshow #Sports #Ukraine
first published: Jun 14, 2021 08:57 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.