    Russia, Ukraine fail to find a breakthrough on ceasefire: World leaders' reactions

    As Russia and Ukraine failed to find a breakthrough on a ceasefire and other humanitarian issues at the first high-level talks between the two sides since Moscow's invasion, here's how world leaders reacted.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
    "I don't want to believe, and I do not believe, that a nuclear war could start... Rumours about a potential Russian attack against the former Soviet Baltic states appear to be old hoaxes," said Sergei Lavrov, Russian foreign minister.
    "I want to repeat that Ukraine has not surrendered, does not surrender, and will not surrender," said Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.
    "The Russian invasion of Ukraine will negatively affect the euro area economy and has significantly increased uncertainty," said President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde.
    "The NATO alliance is stronger and Russia is weaker because of what Vladimir Putin has done. That is very clear to us," said US Vice President Kamala Harris.
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described Russia’s attack on Ukraine as “unwarranted and unjustifiable”. In a recent meeting with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, Trudeau spoke about their coordinated efforts to respond to Russian attacks and Poland’s work to welcome Ukrainian refugees.
    French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia’s attack on a maternity hospital in Ukraine. “Within the framework of the United Nations, the consequences of this illegal war waged in Ukraine will have to be drawn,” he said.
    Tags: #Christine Lagarde #Dmytro Kuleba #Kamala Harris #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Sergei Lavrov #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 10:45 am
