MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gets married. Check wedding pics here

Tejashwi and Rachel got married in South Delhi’s Sainik Farms. The engagement and ceremonies reportedly took place at his sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti’s farmhouse.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST
1.Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) scion and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav got married to long-time partner Rachel Godinho on December 9.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) scion and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav got married to long-time partner Rachel Godinho on December 9.
2.Tejashwi Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Pradav Yadav and Rabri Devi, was the last among his eight siblings to tie the knot.
Tejashwi Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Pradav Yadav and Rabri Devi, was the last among his eight siblings to tie the knot.
Tejashwi and Rachel got married in South Delhi’s Sainik Farms. The engagement and ceremonies reportedly took place at his sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti’s farmhouse.
Tejashwi and Rachel got married in South Delhi’s Sainik Farms. The engagement and ceremonies reportedly took place at his sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti’s farmhouse.
Although the events were kept low-key and was attended only by close friends and family, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was reportedly present at the venue.
Although the events were kept low-key and was attended only by close friends and family, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was reportedly present at the venue.
There were tight security arrangements at the wedding venue and media was also reportedly not allowed to enter.
There were tight security arrangements at the wedding venue and media was also reportedly not allowed to enter.
Tejashwi's wife is a native of Haryana as per some media reports and will henceforth be known as Rajeshwari Yadav.
Tejashwi's wife is a native of Haryana as per some media reports and will henceforth be known as Rajeshwari Yadav.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bihar #Rashtriya Janata Dal #Slideshow #Tejashwi Prasad Yadav #wedding
first published: Dec 9, 2021 07:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.