RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gets married. Check wedding pics here

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) scion and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav got married to long-time partner Rachel Godinho on December 9.

Tejashwi Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Pradav Yadav and Rabri Devi, was the last among his eight siblings to tie the knot.

Tejashwi and Rachel got married in South Delhi’s Sainik Farms. The engagement and ceremonies reportedly took place at his sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti’s farmhouse.

Although the events were kept low-key and was attended only by close friends and family, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was reportedly present at the venue.

There were tight security arrangements at the wedding venue and media was also reportedly not allowed to enter.