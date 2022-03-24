English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

    MS Dhoni's best moments as Chennai Super Kings' captain

    MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings to their maiden Indian Premier League title.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST
    In 2010, MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings to their maiden Indian Premier League title. CSK beat Mumbai Indians by 22 runs in Mumbai. (Image credit: @CSKFansArmy/Twitter)
    In 2010, MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. CSK beat Mumbai Indians by 22 runs in Mumbai. (Image credit: @CSKFansArmy/Twitter)
    In May 2011, with Dhoni as captain, Chennai Super Kings retain the IPL, beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs in the final in Bengaluru. (Image credit: @CSKFansArmy/Twitter)
    In May 2011, with Dhoni as captain, Chennai Super Kings retain the IPL, beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs in the final in Bengaluru. (Image credit: @CSKFansArmy/Twitter)
    In May 2018,under Dhoni's captaincy, Chennai Super Kings win their third IPL title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. (Image credit: @CSKFansArmy/Twitter)
    In May 2018,under Dhoni's captaincy, Chennai Super Kings win their third IPL title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. (Image credit: @CSKFansArmy/Twitter)
    In 2019, MS Dhoni was fined 50 per cent of his match fees after the Chennai Super Kings captain charged onto the field to confront the umpires for not giving a no-ball in the last over of CSK's chase against Rajasthan Royals.
    In 2019, MS Dhoni was fined 50 per cent of his IPL match fees after the Chennai Super Kings captain charged onto the field to confront the umpires for not giving a no-ball in the last over of CSK's chase against Rajasthan Royals.
    "Hopefully, we will come to Chennai and play my last game over there and we can meet the fans there,” MS Dhoni had said while interacting with fans in 2021. All matches of IPL 2022 will be played in Mumbai and Pune.
    "Hopefully, we will come to Chennai and play my last game over there and we can meet the fans there,” MS Dhoni had said while interacting with fans in 2021. All matches of IPL 2022 will be played in Mumbai and Pune.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chennai Super Kings #CSK #Dhoni #IPL2022 #Mahendra Singh Dhoni #MS Dhoni #Slideshow
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 04:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.