MS Dhoni's best moments as Chennai Super Kings' captain

In 2010, MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. CSK beat Mumbai Indians by 22 runs in Mumbai. (Image credit: @CSKFansArmy/Twitter)

In May 2011, with Dhoni as captain, Chennai Super Kings retain the IPL, beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs in the final in Bengaluru. (Image credit: @CSKFansArmy/Twitter)

In May 2018,under Dhoni's captaincy, Chennai Super Kings win their third IPL title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. (Image credit: @CSKFansArmy/Twitter)

In 2019, MS Dhoni was fined 50 per cent of his IPL match fees after the Chennai Super Kings captain charged onto the field to confront the umpires for not giving a no-ball in the last over of CSK's chase against Rajasthan Royals.