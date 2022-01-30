MARKET NEWS

    2022 Lunar New Year: 6 things you need to know about Year of the Water Tiger

    It's the Lunar New Year -- a holiday that's celebrated by almost two billion people across the world, also known as Chinese New Year and Spring Festival. Mainly observed in multiple countries in east Asia, the holiday is filled with rich culture and tradition that centers around the hope for good fortune and prosperity.

    January 30, 2022 / 01:22 PM IST
    The Lunar New Year falls on a different date each year, but the celebration typically lasts 16 consecutive days. This year, it starts on Lunar New Year's Eve, beginning on January 31, and ending on February 15, 2022.
    Lunar New Year is annually linked to one of 12 zodiac animals – each possessing their own character traits. The animals are assigned based on a 12-year cycle, making 2022 the Year of the Tiger.
    The Tiger is known to be the king of all beasts, and is seated third in the Chinese zodiac order of animals. You're a Tiger sign if you were born in the following years: 1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022.
    If you were born in a Tiger Year, not only do the aforementioned traits align with your personality, but you share a commonality with a number of notable celebrities – including Queen Elizabeth II, Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio.
    Those born during a Tiger Year are said to possess some of the qualities of the animal itself, including courageous, assertive and natural leaders. Tiger signs are said to be hungry for thrill and crave attention. They are also supposed to be short tempered but capable of generosity.
    Every 60 years, one element from metal, water, wood, fire and earth will apply to the Zodiac sign and have certain personality traits associated with it. 2022 is the Year of the Water Tiger.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd