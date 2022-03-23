English
    IPL 2022: The jerseys for all 10 teams are out. See pics

    Before the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins in Mumbai on March 26, let’s take a look at new jerseys of the 10 franchises.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST
    The Rajasthan Royal's pink and blue jersey has an influence of leheriya -- the state's traditional art form -- in it. (Image credit: @rajasthanroyals/Twitter)
    The Delhi Capital's players in their red and blue jerseys. (Image credit: @DelhiCapitals/Twitter)
    One of the newest teams in IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans will be sporting a dark blue jersey with thunder stripes in light blue. (Image credit: @gujarat_titans)
    Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer in the team's new blue jersey. (Image credit: @KKRiders/Twitter)
    Kane Williamson sports SunRisers Hyderabad's new jersey. (Image credit: @SunRisers/Twitter)
    The first-ever Lucknow Super Giants jersey features the team's logo colours saffron and green in aqua. (Image credit: @LucknowIPL/Twitter)
    Chennai Super Kings retained their iconic colours -- yellow and blue -- for their jersey. (Image credit: @ChennaiIPL/Twitter)
    Mumbai Indian also retained their core colours -- blue and yellow -- for their jersey. (Image credit: @mipaltan)
    Royal Challengers Bangalore's red and gold jerseys were updated for this season's IPL. (Image credit: @RCBTweets/Twitter)
    Punjab Kings stuck to their customary fiery red jerseys for this season of the IPL. (Image credit: @PunjabKingsIPL/Twitter)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Capitals #Gujarat titans #IPL 2022 jersey #Kolkata Knight riders #Lucknow Supergiants #Mumbai Indians #Punjab Kings #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Slideshow #Sunrisers Hyderabad
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 08:03 pm
