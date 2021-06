So far, the only pickup truck available for private owners was the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Toyota, on the other hand, has been seriously considering bringing their own pickup truck, the Hilux to India. (Image source: Toyota)

The pickup truck segment is not very big in India. The set of customers is very niche and that’s one of the reasons why most manufacturers haven’t considered the segment yet. (Image source: Toyota)

Ford has also been considering bringing the Ranger Raptor to India, but this will be a premium offering. (Image source: Toyota)

The Toyota Hilux could offer significant competition to the Isuzu truck with considering it will be easy to manufacture inside the country. (Image source: Toyota)

The Hilux is based on the same IMV-2 platform as the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. Pricing could be aggressive thanks to the ability to share parts and tech with the other two cars. (Image source: Toyota)

In terms of design, the Hilux is similar in size to the V-Cross. It gets a large hexagonal grille up front flanked by LED projector headlamps. There are alloy wheels off to the side and LED tail lamps in the rear. (Image source: Toyota)

Interiors, like we mentioned above, will most likely be shared with the Crysta and Fortuner. This will help keep pricing low while still adding a decent amount of premium-ness to the truck. (Image source: Toyota)

In terms of power, Toyota could consider two engine and powertrain options. One is the 150 PS, 2.4-litre diesel from the Innova with two-wheel-drive for better costs. (Image source: Toyota)

The higher variants on the other hand could get the 2.8-litre diesel capable of 204 PS with a 4-wheel-drive option. Transmission could be offering with both manual as well as automatic options. (Image source: Toyota)