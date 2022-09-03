English
    In Pics | The 7 cheapest cities in Europe for a holiday

    Athens has been named the cheapest location for a city break in Europe by Post Office Travel Money City Costs Barometer.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 03, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST
    Athens Greece
    Athens: The capital of Greece has been named the cheapest location for a city break in Europe by Post Office Travel Money City Costs Barometer. This is the first time in 15 years that a western European city has trumped eastern Europe to the first place in terms of budget-friendly holidays. For Britons, a getaway to Athens will cost an estimated 207 pounds (approx. Rs 19,000) for two days. The city is home to not just beautiful beaches but also its historic ruins and landmarks.
    Lisbon Portugal
    Lisbon: The capital of Portugal is the runner-up with an estimated cost of 218 pounds (Rs 20,000) for one couple, including two nights’ accommodation in a hotel, sightseeing and local transport. For sunny weather and stunning architecture, plan a trip to Lisbon.
    Krakow Poland
    Krakow: A short city break in Krakow, Poland will also cost roughly around 218 pounds. This city on the border of Czech Republic is steeped in history and famous for its cobbled streets and beautiful architecture.
    Riga Latvia

    Riga: A trip to Riga in Latvia will set you back by 220 pounds or approximately Rs 20,100. Riga is famous for its 19th century wooden architecture and rich cultural life.
    Budapest Hungary

    Budapest: As per the barometer, Britons will shell out somewhere around 220.95 pounds for a break in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.
    Prague
    Prague: At the sixth spot on the list of cheapest European places for a city break is Prague, capital of the Czech Republic. Like Budapest, Prague straddles the River Danube and is home to stunning castles and Gothic cathedrals. A break will cost around 248 pounds (around Rs 22,750)
    Madrid spain

    Madrid: Madrid in Spain is known for its legendary nightlife, but also its thriving food scene and historic buildings. A trip for two days will cost around 298 pounds or Rs 27,300.
