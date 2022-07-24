English
    In pics: Cosplay rules the roost at US Comic Con

    Comic Con--an event, which began as a humble comic book-themed gathering in a San Diego hotel basement more than 50 years ago--today draws A-list stars and top Hollywood studios including Disney and Warner Bros.

    AFP
    July 24, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST
    A Cosplayer attends the 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California
    Cosplayer dressed as Moon Knight attends the 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego in California.
    Tens of thousands of cosplaying fans converged on San Diego Thursday for the first full-scale Comic Con in three years.
    After two online-only Comic-Cons due to Covid-19, this year, huge lines of fans dressed as superheroes and space monsters were seen around the convention center beneath a blazing sun.
    A statue of American comic book writer and Marvel Comics' Stan Lee is seen at the 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego in California.
    Some die-hards camped for 24 hours to be the first ones back inside the giant Hall H, where Hollywood studio Paramount kicked off the four-day comic book, fantasy and sci-fi extravaganza.
    Cosplayer dressed as Joker attends 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego in California.
    A Cosplayer at the 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California.
