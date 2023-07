1/5 In the wake of severe rains and flooding in Delhi-NCR, there is concern about the development of diseases transmitted by mosquitoes. Cases of dengue fever and malaria have already increased. As the rising number of instances causes concern among the public, consider how one can catch the disease from a mosquito bite. (Image: NW18 Creative)

Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water and flourish in hot, humid settings. They can lay eggs in any stagnant body of water, including a pond or a puddle. Mosquito larvae require extremely little water and can be found in even the smallest of places, such as a bottle cap with stagnant water. So situations like floods make it a lot easier for mosquitoes to breed. (Image: NW18 Creative)

3/5 Mosquitoes frequently feed using a technique known as sip feeding. A mosquito doesn't get all of its blood from one source. It gets many meals from various sources. This puts more people at risk of infection. (Image: NW18 Creative)

4/5 Some very common mosquito-borne diseases are Zika, Malaria, Dengue and Chikungunya. (Image: NW18 Creative)