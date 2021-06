Agriculture may be termed as a fairly recent invention – only about 10,000 years old. Since it began, farmers have artificially bred crops to select for more desirable traits, like colour, size, and taste. In hot pursuit of these traits, some of our favourite fruits and vegetables have changed drastically over the centuries. Many of the fruits and vegetables we consume didn’t look like their current version originally. A look at some of the most popular greens and how they have evolved over the centuries. (Image: News18 Creative)