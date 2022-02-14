English
    The first democratic election in Goa and Daman & Diu was held on December 9, 1963, 720 days after liberation - on December 19, 1961 - from 450-odd years of Portuguese colonial rule. A total of 150 candidates (including 61 independents) contested the 28 assembly seats in Goa and one each in Daman & Diu. Back then, Goa had 3,28,071 voters and 427 polling booths while Daman & Diu had 13,083 and 8,886 voters and 16 and 11 polling booths, respectively. In Goa, the largest constituency was Mandrem with 14,662 voters, and Panjim was the smallest with 8,551 voters.

    The first democratic election based on adult suffrage was held in Goa and Daman & Diu on December 9, 1963, 720 days from the date of liberation - December 19, 1961 - from 450-odd years of Portuguese colonial rule. A total of 150 candidates (including 61 independents) contested the 28 assembly seats in Goa and one each in Daman & Diu. Back then, Goa had 3,28,071 voters and 427 polling booths while Daman & Diu had 13,083 and 8,886 voters and 16 and 11 polling booths, respectively. In Goa, the largest constituency was Mandrem with 14,662 voters, and Panjim was the smallest with 8,551 voters. The Government Gazette dated November 18, 1963, had issued a list of contesting candidates for 'House of People of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman & Diu. Such was the novelty of the election that the Chief Electoral Officer of Goa, Daman & Diu had even issued instructions with a view to educating the voters on the system of voting. "As soon as the voter enters the Polling Station, he should approach Polling Officer No. 1 and announce his identity. After that proceed to Polling Officer No.2 seated at the same table for having the forefinger of his left hand marked with indelible ink. After that the voter will proceed to second table where Polling Officer No 3& 4 will be seated with ballot papers and rubber stamp…." The instruction manual diligently talks of every step until the voter's exit from the polling station.
    Polling was held between 8 am and 5 pm, and women voters outnumbered men in most of the 427 polling stations. Despite sultry weather, Goa's voter turnout was over 75%. Heavy polling was recorded at Panjim, Margao, Navelim, Ponda, Marmagao, Quepem. This photo shows a queue outside a polling booth in Santa Cruz.
    Details of the number of candidates fielded by various parties for the Goa, Daman & Diu assembly elections (published in O Heraldo).
    An ad seeking support for United Goan Party's Cristovao Furtado who was contesting from the Sanguem constituency. He got 1,683 votes and lost to Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party's candidate
    Advertisement by the Congress Party: An appeal to the voters to vote for Congress candidates.
    Major Congress leaders arrived in Goa for campaigning but the party was routed with only win out of the 30 seats that it had contested (The Navhind Times, dated December 5, 1963)
    Goa's Parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies delineated on a map published in 'O Heraldo' newspaper.
    The final results as published in O Heraldo newspaper: Maharastravadi Gomantak Party won 14 seats, United Goans Party - 12, Congress -1, Independents - 3.
    The Navhind Times' front page on December 9, 1963.
    Front page of 'O Heraldo' newspaper dated December 11, 1963.
    Dayanand Bandodkar was the first chief minister of Goa ('O Heraldo', a newspaper in Portuguese language, dated December 18, 1963). 
    Preeti Verma Lal is a Goa-based freelance writer/photographer.
