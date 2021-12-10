The world of entertainment saw rebirth in 2021

After a year of shutdowns and cancellations, 2021 brought rebirth and revival to the entertainment industry. Glamour made a big comeback on runways and red carpets in Europe and the US, which saw the return of the Met Gala and major film festivals and award shows. (Image: AP)

Photographers for The Associated Press captured major moments in another topsy-turvy year of change and adaptability for the entertainment world. (Image: AP)

Events turned more intimate, whether it was the Grammys where Beyoncé triumphed or at the Oscars where Emerald Fennell appeared shocked backstage after winning for original screenplay. (Image: AP)

Family stayed close, as when Pink and her daughter put on a dazzling trapeze show at the Billboard Music Awards. (Image: AP)

The virus of course lurked. Cara Delevingne posed in a fashion show behind plexiglass while Hollywood Boulevard shut down and played host to a massively social-distanced Gucci show. Stars dropped their masks for the cameras, but premieres and shows generally were held with limited capacities and strict pandemic protocols. (Image: AP)

Events crackled with new, playful energy, like when actor Jean Dujardin did a handstand for photographers at Cannes or Jamie Lee Curtis channeled her mother, Janet Leigh, on the “Halloween Kills” carpet. (Image: AP)

Jojo Siwa exuberantly snapped a selfie with BTS, finally free to perform stateside again, at the American Music Awards. (Image: AP)

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon shared a kiss in a Thunderbird resembling the one they drove in “Thelma & Louise.” (Image: AP)

But THE KISS belonged to one of the year’s greatest revival stories: a reunited Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck making their reunion official at a PDA-filled Venice Film Festival premiere. (Image: AP)