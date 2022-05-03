English
    Met Gala 2022: Celebrities bring gilded glamour to the red carpet

    Met Gala 2022: The annual benefit in New York is one of world's most high-profile fashion events.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 03, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST
    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson make a Met Gala appearance together. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Star couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the annual benefit in New York.  (Image credit: Reuters)
    Designer Donatella Versace and Singer Cardi B. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Model Emily Ratajkowski at the 2022 Met Gala.
    Indian business personality and socialite Natasha Poonawalla's red carpet look. (Image credit: anaitashroffadajania/Instagram)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Met Gala #Met Gala 2022 #Slideshows
    first published: May 3, 2022 07:37 am
