Kashmir gets its first multiplex after three decades

Kashmir's much-awaited first multiplex opened for public on September 20. With the opening of the multiplex, designed by INOX, in Srinagar, Kashmiris will get a chance to see movies on the big screen after more than three decades as theatre owners downed shutters in the Valley amid threats and attacks by militants in 1989-90. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the INOX multiplex in Srinagar. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

The multiplex will be thrown open to the public on September 20 with a special screening of Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. Regular shows will start from September 30 with the screening of Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. (Image: PTI)

The scheduled opening of the multiplex comes close on the heels of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurating multipurpose cinema halls — one each in the twin Pulwama and Shopian districts. (Image: Twitter @manojsinha_)

The Kashmiri handicrafts of 'khatamband' and 'paper mache' have been used in the cinema hall, which stand out. The premises will also have a food court aimed at promoting the local cuisine. The first multiplex in Kashmir will have three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats. Dolby sound systems have been installed for better audio. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Chairman of the project, Vijay Dhar said that the youngsters should get the same facilities in the cinema that they get outside Kashmir. (Image: Twitter @ANI)