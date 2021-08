Shershaah: The biographical war movie tells the story of brave heart Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred during the Kargil War of 1999. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.7.

LOC Kargil: This ensemble cast war movie gives a detailed account of how the Kargil War started between Indian and Pakistan – right from the first attack on the Indian Army patrol team. It gives us a glimpse into the lives and braveries of several martyrs such as Captain Anuj Nayyar, Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey, and Captain Vijayant Thapar, among others. The movie has a 5.2 IMDb rating.

Border: Yet another ensemble cast war movie, Border is an adaptation of the 1971 Battle of Longewala between India and Pakistan. It tells the story of how a handful of valiant soldiers put up a brave fight against Pakistan despite being largely outnumbered on the battlefield. The movie was a box office hit and has an IMDb rating of 7.9.

Uri: The Surgical Strike: The film revolves around the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army on suspected militants who had attacked an army base in Uri in 2016 and killed 19 troopers in their sleep. The film stars actor Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role as Major Vihan Shergill. Another box office hit, this one has an IMDb rating of 8.2.

Lakshya: This war drama is loosely based on the Kargil War and tracks the personal growth and journey of one officer (fictional) Karan Shergill played by Hrithik Roshan. Lakshya has a 7.9 rating on IMDb.

Khelein Hum Jee Janse: Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey stars Abhishek Bachchan as freedom fighter Master Surya Sen – a young teacher who had led a small group of patriots to raise arms against the British. The period adventure drama traces the events that led to the famous Chittagong Uprising of 1930. It has an IMDb rating of 5.8.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh: This biographical period film is based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan plays the role of the young revolutionary who had led an armed resistance against the British rulers. The film was a big hit and has an IMDb rating of 8.1.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising: Another biographical period drama, this film traces the rise of Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier who led the 1857 armed revolution against the British – which is often dubbed as the first war of Indian independence by historians. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.6.

Gandhi: Ben Kingsley played the role of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in this period biographical film. It tells us about the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi, who led India’s nonviolent non-cooperation movement to mount pressure on the British to quit India. Gandhi has an IMDb rating of 8.