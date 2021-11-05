MARKET NEWS

In pictures | India's first rooftop drive-in theatre opens in Mumbai

The Jio Drive-in theatre launches with the much awaited and Bollywood's biggest venture Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar in times of COIVD-19.

Moneycontrol News
November 05, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST
Multiplex chain PVR launched India's first rooftop drive-in theatre in partnership with Reliance Retail on November 5. The drive-in theatre in located in Reliance Industries' retail mall Jio World Drive. (Image: Reliance)
The drive-in theatre opened with the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' that hit cinemas on November 5. Operated by PVR, the Jio drive-in can accommodate 290 cars and also has facility of open seating. (Image: Reliance)
Tickets for the drive-in theatre is priced at Rs 1,200 that includes four people in each vehicle. The cinema will be offering two shows per day and food and beverages will be delivered directly to the vehicles. (Image: Reliance)
The Jio Drive-in has one of the biggest cinema screens in India and the land on which the property is located was home to a drive-in theatre until 1977. (Image: Reliance)
Along with the PVR-Reliance drive-in theatre, India has other drive-in theatres like been home to drive-in properties including Sunset Drive-in-Cinema in Ahmedabad, Prarthana Beach in Chennai, Under the Stars in Bengaluru and Gurgaon Talkies in Delhi. (Image: Reliance)
Tags: #Drive-in theatre #Entertainment #Jio drive-in thetre #Slideshow
first published: Nov 5, 2021 01:18 pm

