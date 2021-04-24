93rd Academy Awards | A look at the movies that won the best picture award in the past 10 years

Winners for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on April 25. For Indian viewers, that’s the early hours of April 26. The ceremony is set to take place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, owing the changes caused by the outbreak. The runner in the race to win top category award of ‘best picture’ are – The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and, The Trial of Chicago 7. There have been 92 movies who took the prestigious award for the best picture ever since the first Academy Awards held the year 1929 to honor the best films. Let’s take a look at the Oscar’s winners of best picture in the past 10 years.

2020 | Parasite | South Korean black comedy thriller film directed by Bong Joon-ho is about a poor family who threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy family and a destitute clan. The film became the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or award.

2019 | Green Book | American biographical comedy-drama buddy film directed by Peter Farrelly is inspired by the true story of a tour of the Deep South by pianist Don Shirley and Frank Anthony Vallelonga who served as Shirley’s driver and bodyguard. The film received numerous accolades.

2018 | The Shape of Water | Guillermo del Toro directed this romantic fantasy film about a mute cleaner at a high-security government laboratory who falls in love with a captured humanoid amphibian creature. The film was praised and received a number of awards and nominations. (Image: 20thcenturystudios)

2017 | Moonlight | The coming-of-age drama film directed by Barry Jenkins is based on Tarell Alvin McCraney’s unpublished semi-autobiographical play. The film highlights the three stages – childhood, adolescene, and early life – of the lead character. One of the best films of the 21st century is the first film with all-black cast and the first LGBTQ-related film.

2016 | Spotlight | American biographical dram film directed by Tom McCarthy is based on a series of stories by the ‘Spotlight’ team, the oldest continuously operating newspaper investigative journalist unit in the United States. The film was praised by critics and has won numerous guilds and critics’ association awards.

2015 | Birdman | The black-comedy drama film covers the period of previews leading to the play’s opening and with a brief exception appears as if filmed in a single shot. Apart from the Academy Award, the film bagged many prestigious awards like ‘21st Screen Actors Guild Awards’ for outstanding cast in a motion picture and best screenplay at the ‘72nd Golden Globe Awards’.

2014 | 12 Years a Slave | The biographical period-drama film is an adaptation of the 1853 slave memoir ‘Twelve Years a Slave’. The film directed by Steve McQueen is based on a man’s fight for survival. The film received widespread critical praise and many prestigious awards.

2013 | Argo | The historical drama thriller film directed by Ben Affleck is an adapted screenplay from the 1999 book by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. The film follows a CIA agent who launched a dangerous operation to rescue six Americans in Tehran during the U.S. hostage crisis in Iran in 1979. Argo was praised for the acting, directing, screenplay and has won numerous awards and nominations.

2012 | The Artist | The French comedy black-and-white drama film directed by Michel Hazanavicius is based on a film star who develops a relationship with a young dancer against the backdrop of Hollywood’s silent era. The film received widespread critical acclaim and won many accolades.