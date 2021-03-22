English
67th National Film Awards | Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush win, here's the list of winners

The 67th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on March 22. The award ceremony which honours the films and artistes for the year 2019 was going to be held in May 2020 but was delayed indefinitely due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are given out by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, here are some of the winners from the ceremony.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 09:24 PM IST
Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Image: IMDB)
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore (Image: IMDB)
Best Actor (Male): Manoj Bajpayee for Bhosle and Dhanush for Asuran (Image: IMDB)
Best Actor (Female): Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika and Panga (Image: IMDB)
Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak (Image: IMDB)
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Image: IMDB)
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Pallavi Joshi for Tashkent Files (Image: IMDB)
Best Choreography: Maharishi, Telugu (Image: IMDB)
Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana, Kannada (Image: IMDB)
Best Editing film: Jersey, Telugu (Image: IMDB)
Best Editing film: Jersey, Telugu (Image: IMDB)
