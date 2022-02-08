MARKET NEWS

    These pictures of the world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab will leave you awestruck

    Noted to be the world’s highest rail bridge, it will soar 359 metres above the bed of the River Chenab and will be 30 metres higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
    Indian Railways is constructing the world’s highest railway bridge over River Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. Standing above the clouds, the iconic arch bridge is 1.3 km long. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
    Constructed at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore, the bridge forms the crucial link in the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
    Noted to be the world’s highest rail bridge, it will soar 359 metres above the bed of the River Chenab and will be 30 metres higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
    The project directed by Northern Railways was declared a national project in 2002. The iconic railway arch bridge over the river Chenab will connect the Kashmir valley to the rest of the nation. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)
