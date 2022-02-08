These pictures of the world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab will leave you awestruck

Indian Railways is constructing the world’s highest railway bridge over River Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. Standing above the clouds, the iconic arch bridge is 1.3 km long. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)

Constructed at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore, the bridge forms the crucial link in the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)

Noted to be the world’s highest rail bridge, it will soar 359 metres above the bed of the River Chenab and will be 30 metres higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. (Image: Twitter @RailMinIndia)