In Pics | These long-distance train trips offer wonderful views along the way; take a look For those who are planning for their next trip post-pandemic, here are some of the longest direct rail routes across the world listed by ‘The Telegraph’ here are some of the long-distance direct rail routes across the world which offer spectacular views.
July 08, 2021 / 09:16 PM IST
Train travel is the favourite means of transportation for many around the globe. Train journeys are always exciting. As the world is now slowly trying to come back on track after a long ongoing battle with the coronavirus pandemic, many countries are now lifting travel restrictions. For travel lovers who are planning for their next trip post-pandemic, here are some of the long-distance direct rail routes across the world listed by ‘The Telegraph’ which offer spectacular views. These routes do not involve changing trains and give an amazing experience to the travellers. (Image: Shutterstock)
8 | Darwin to Adelaide | Distance: 2,979 kilometres (Image: Shutterstock)
7 | Paris to Moscow | Distance: 3,215 kilometres (Image: Shutterstock)
6 | Emeryville to Chicago | Distance: 3,924 kilometres (Image: Shutterstock)
5 | Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari | Distance: 4,237 kilometres (Image: Shutterstock)
4 | Sydney to Perth | Distance: 4,352 kilometres (Image: Shutterstock)
3 | Shanghai to Lhasa | Distance: 4,373 kilometres (Image: Shutterstock)
2 | Toronto to Vancouver | Distance: 4,466 kilometres (Image: Shutterstock)
1 | Moscow to Vladivostok | Distance: 9,259 kilometres (Image: Shutterstock)