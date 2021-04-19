MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join our experts for discussion on ‘Re-inventing Finance: with Process, People & Technology’.
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

In Pics | Delhi lockdown: Hundreds rush to liquor shops to stock up booze

People gathered in large numbers outside a liquor shop flouting social distancing norms.

Moneycontrol News
April 19, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 19 announced that the national capital will be under a 6-day lockdown starting from April 19 at 10 PM and will conclude on April 26 at 5 am. Soon after the announcement, people started queuing up outside liquor shops in Delhi. (Image: )
Soon after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on April 19, announced that the national capital will be under a six-day lockdown starting from April 19 at 10 pm, people started queuing up outside liquor shops in Delhi. (Image: VJ Rahul Malhotra)
People gathered in large numbers outside a liquor shop in Khan Market; social distancing norms flouted. (Image: ANI)
People gathered in large numbers outside a liquor shop in Khan Market; social distancing norms flouted. (Image: ANI)
As part of the six-day lockdown, a curfew on movement of individuals will be imposed from 10.00 pm on April 19 to 6.00 am on April 26, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a televised address. (Image: )
As part of the six-day lockdown, a curfew on movement of individuals will be imposed from 10 pm on April 19 to 6 am on April 26, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a televised address. (Image: VJ Rahul Malhotra)
The six-day lockdown period will be used to arrange oxygen, medicines and add more beds in Delhi, said Kejriwal. (Image: )
The six-day lockdown period will be used to arrange oxygen, medicines and add more beds in Delhi, said CM Kejriwal. (Image: VJ Rahul Malhotra)
People que outside liquor shop in Connaught Place (Image: )
People queue outside liquor shop in Connaught Place. (Image: VJ Rahul Malhotra)
The announcement came shortly after his meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The CM further said that essential services and food and medical services will continue as normal. (Image: )
The announcement came shortly after his meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The CM further said that essential services and food and medical services would continue as normal. (Image: VJ Rahul Malhotra)
People queue up outside a liquor shop in Gole Market area. (Image: ANI)
People queue up outside a liquor shop in Gole Market area in Delhi. (Image: ANI)
Delhi on April 18 recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 percent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. (Image: )
Delhi on April 18 recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 percent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. (Image: VJ Rahul Malhotra)
The government has withdrawn from running liquor vends, thus paving the way for the private sector to fully take over liquor retailing in Delhi. The main aim of the policy, Delhi’s deputy chief Manish Sisodia said, is to rectify liquor trading in Delhi and blunt the liquor mafia, which will mean an increase in government revenues. (Image: ANI)
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, on March 25, announced a slew of changes in the excise policy. Apart from lowering the drinking age from 25 to 21, the government has also proposed the establishment of five “super-premium” vends which will offer the best liquor brands and high-end walk-in experiences. (Image: ANI)
The government has withdrawn from running liquor vends, thus paving the way for the private sector to fully take over liquor retailing in Delhi. The main aim of the policy, Delhi’s deputy chief Manish Sisodia said, is to rectify liquor trading in Delhi and blunt the liquor mafia, which will mean an increase in government revenues.
The government has withdrawn from running liquor vends, thus paving the way for the private sector to fully take over liquor retailing in Delhi. The main aim of the policy, Delhi’s deputy chief Manish Sisodia said, is to rectify liquor trading in Delhi and blunt the liquor mafia, which will mean an increase in government revenues. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Slideshow
first published: Apr 19, 2021 03:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.