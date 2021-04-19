In Pics | Delhi lockdown: Hundreds rush to liquor shops to stock up booze

Soon after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on April 19, announced that the national capital will be under a six-day lockdown starting from April 19 at 10 pm, people started queuing up outside liquor shops in Delhi. (Image: VJ Rahul Malhotra)

People gathered in large numbers outside a liquor shop in Khan Market; social distancing norms flouted. (Image: ANI)

As part of the six-day lockdown, a curfew on movement of individuals will be imposed from 10 pm on April 19 to 6 am on April 26, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a televised address. (Image: VJ Rahul Malhotra)

The six-day lockdown period will be used to arrange oxygen, medicines and add more beds in Delhi, said CM Kejriwal. (Image: VJ Rahul Malhotra)

People queue outside liquor shop in Connaught Place. (Image: VJ Rahul Malhotra)

The announcement came shortly after his meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The CM further said that essential services and food and medical services would continue as normal. (Image: VJ Rahul Malhotra)

People queue up outside a liquor shop in Gole Market area in Delhi. (Image: ANI)

Delhi on April 18 recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 percent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. (Image: VJ Rahul Malhotra)

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, on March 25, announced a slew of changes in the excise policy. Apart from lowering the drinking age from 25 to 21, the government has also proposed the establishment of five “super-premium” vends which will offer the best liquor brands and high-end walk-in experiences. (Image: ANI)