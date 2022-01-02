MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

In photos: PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters, prays at temple in Meerut

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel accompanied the prime minister on his visit.

Moneycontrol News
January 02, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters at the Shaheed Smarak in Meerut on January 2. (Image tweeted by ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters at the Shaheed Smarak in Meerut on January 2. (Image tweeted by ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the monument with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. (Image tweeted by ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the monument with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. (Image tweeted by ANI)
The prime minister also visited the Government Freedom Struggle Museum in Shaheed Smarak. (Image tweeted by ANI)
The prime minister also visited the Government Freedom Struggle Museum in Shaheed Smarak. (Image tweeted by ANI)
Modi offers prayers at Augurnath temple in Meerut, UP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Augurnath temple in Meerut. (Image tweeted by ANI)
Modi offers prayers at Augurnath temple in Meerut, UP
The prime minster offers prayers inside the temple. (Image tweeted by ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Narendra Modi #Slideshow #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Jan 2, 2022 02:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.