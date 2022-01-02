In photos: PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters, prays at temple in Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters at the Shaheed Smarak in Meerut on January 2. (Image tweeted by ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the monument with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. (Image tweeted by ANI)

The prime minister also visited the Government Freedom Struggle Museum in Shaheed Smarak. (Image tweeted by ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Augurnath temple in Meerut. (Image tweeted by ANI)