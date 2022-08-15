English
    In photos | Independence Day 2022: The best moments of India@75 celebrations

    India at 75: See how Independence Day was celebrated across the country.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 15, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
    @BJP4India
    India is celebrating 75 years of Independence today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort and addressed the nation. (Image credit: @BJP4India/Twitter)
    Narendra Modi then delivered his customary Independence Day speech, where he listed five pledges people must make -- to make India a developed country in 25 years, to remove traces of colonial mindset, to take pride in their roots, to be united and have a sense of duty.
    In his Independence Day address, the prime minister listed five pledges people must make -- to make India a developed country in 25 years, to remove traces of colonial mindset, to take pride in their roots, to be united and have a sense of duty. (Image credit: @BJP4India/Twitter).
    The vibrant scene at Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations. (@DrSJaishankar/Twitter)
    The vibrant view from Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations. (@DrSJaishankar/Twitter)
    (Image credit: @dpradhanbjp )
    Union ministers at the the Red Fort celebration. (Image credit: @dpradhanbjp/Twitter)

    The Indian Navy celebrates Independence Day across continents. (Image credit: @indiannavy)
    The Indian Navy celebrated Independence Day across continents. (Image credit:
    @indiannavy).
    Siachen warriors celebrated Independence Day on the world's highest battlefield. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @adgpi)
    Independence Day celebrations at a school in Mumbai. (Image credit: AFP)
    This picture taken with long-time exposure shows the Chatrapati Shivaji Railway terminus (CST) is seen lit up with India's national flag colours as a part of celebrations ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day in Mumbai on August 13, 2022.
    The Chatrapati Shivaji Railway terminus seen lit up with national flag colours on the eve of Independence Day. (Image credit: AFP)
    The Safdarjung Tomb in Delhi. (Image credit: AFP)
    Stone temples and a monument at the Hampi UNESCO World Heritage glowed ahead of Independence Day. (Image credit: AFP)
    Tags: #Independence Day #Independence Day 2022 #India@75
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 10:33 am
