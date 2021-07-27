Assam-Mizoram Border Disrupt: Here's everything you need to know

At least six Assam Police personnel were killed and more than 50 were injured in Cachar (a contested border point between Assam and Mizoram) in violent clashes involving civilians and security personnel on either side on July 26. (Image: News18 Creative)

In February 2018, violence after members of Mizo Zirlai Pawl make a wooden rest house on land claimed by Assam; structure demolished by Assam police. (Image: News18 Creative)

On June 30, 2021, Mizoram accused Assam of encroaching upon its land in the Kolasib district while Assam accused Mizoram of planting banana saplings and betelnut 10 km inside the Hailakandi district. (Image: News18 Creative)

There have been skirmishes at the “disputed” areas for years, with the residents on both sides accusing each other of intrusion. (Image: News18 Creative)

To notifications are at the heart of the dispute. An 1875 notification differentiating Lushai Hills (the former name of Mizoram before it became a state) from the plains of Cachar. A 1933 notification demarcating a boundary between Lushai Hills and Manipur. (Image: News18 Creative)