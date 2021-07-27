MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

Assam-Mizoram Border Disrupt: Here's everything you need to know

At least six Assam Police personnel were killed and more than 50 were injured in Cachar (a contested border point between Assam and Mizoram) in violent clashes involving civilians and security personnel on either side on July 26.

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 08:52 PM IST
At least six Assam Police personnel were killed and more than 50 were injured in Cachar (a contested border point between Assam and Mizoram) in violent clashes involving civilians and security personnel on either side on July 26. (Image: News18 Creative)
At least six Assam Police personnel were killed and more than 50 were injured in Cachar (a contested border point between Assam and Mizoram) in violent clashes involving civilians and security personnel on either side on July 26. (Image: News18 Creative)
In February 2018, violence after members of Mizo Zirlai Pawl make a wooden rest house on land claimed by Assam; structure demolished by Assam police. (Image: News18 Creative)
In February 2018, violence after members of Mizo Zirlai Pawl make a wooden rest house on land claimed by Assam; structure demolished by Assam police. (Image: News18 Creative)
On June 30, 2021, Mizoram accused Assam of encroaching upon its land in the Kolasib district while Assam accused Mizoram of planting banana saplings and betelnut 10 km inside the Hailakandi district. (Image: News18 Creative)
On June 30, 2021, Mizoram accused Assam of encroaching upon its land in the Kolasib district while Assam accused Mizoram of planting banana saplings and betelnut 10 km inside the Hailakandi district. (Image: News18 Creative)
There have been skirmishes at the “disputed” areas for years, with the residents on both sides accusing each other of intrusion. (Image: News18 Creative)
There have been skirmishes at the “disputed” areas for years, with the residents on both sides accusing each other of intrusion. (Image: News18 Creative)
To notifications are at the heart of the dispute. An 1875 notification differentiating Lushai Hills (the former name of Mizoram before it became a state) from the plains of Cachar. A 1933 notification demarcating a boundary between Lushai Hills and Manipur. (Image: News18 Creative)
To notifications are at the heart of the dispute. An 1875 notification differentiating Lushai Hills (the former name of Mizoram before it became a state) from the plains of Cachar. A 1933 notification demarcating a boundary between Lushai Hills and Manipur. (Image: News18 Creative)
Several rounds of dialogue involving the Centre have been held since 1995 to resolve the dispute. The Mizoram government has constituted a boundary commission to assess old maps and documents to assert its claim further. (Image: News18 Creative)
Several rounds of dialogue involving the Centre have been held since 1995 to resolve the dispute. The Mizoram government has constituted a boundary commission to assess old maps and documents to assert its claim further. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Assam #Assam Mizoram dispute #Current Affairs #Mizoram #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jul 27, 2021 08:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.