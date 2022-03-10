English
    In photos: Goa, Manipur and Punjab CMs pray as counting for Assembly polls begins

    Assembly Elections Result 2022: Counting of votes has begun in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
    1.Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant prays at the Datta Temple in Panaji ahead of election results. (Image credit @ANI/Twitter)
    Some exit polls have predicted an edge for the BJP in Goa.
    Some exit polls have predicted an edge for the BJP in Goa. (Image credit @ANI/Twitter)
    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi offered prayers at a gurdwara in Chamkaur Sahib. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)
    In
     AAP's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, was also seen at a gurdwara. (Image credit @ANI/Twitter)
    exit
    Exit polls have predicted victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. (Image credit @ANI/Twitter)
    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh prayed at a temple in Imphal ahead of election results.
    The BJP is likely to win big in Manipur, show exit poll results.
    The BJP is likely to win big in Manipur, show exit poll results. (Image credit @ANI/Twitter)
    Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #Slideshow
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 08:54 am
